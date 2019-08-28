Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Stock Value Rose While Managed Asset Portfolios Has Trimmed Stake by $1.73 Million; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Holding in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Trimmed by $36.64 Million

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 115,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.77 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 1.27 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38M in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 15/05/2018 – KRATOS MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY SPRUCE POINT MANAGEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 362 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 117,052 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85B, down from 117,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.74. About 13.63 million shares traded or 17.96% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Gartside Says the Market Should Be Pricing-In an August BOE Rate Hike (Video); 15/05/2018 – Okta Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: 2017 CEO Pay Ratio 364 to 1; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co New (NYSE:RTN) by 2,836 shares to 18,682 shares, valued at $3.40B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevrontexaco (NYSE:CVX) by 85 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Ultra (QLD).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.88 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

