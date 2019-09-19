Kraton Perform (KRA) Holder Wilen Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position; 10-15 Associates Has Upped Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $927,675 as Valuation Declined

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 16,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 622,269 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.55 million, up from 605,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.93. About 8.02 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 89,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 233,402 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12M, up from 144,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $33.45. About 205,706 shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q EPS 68c; 12/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Polymers Llc/cap Offers to Repurchase 10.5% Company Guarn; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kraton Corp EUR Unsecd Nts ‘B’ (Recovery Rtg: ‘5’); 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility

