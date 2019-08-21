Kraton (KRA) Shareholder Foundry Partners Has Boosted Stake by $2.09 Million as Stock Declined; As Berry Plastics Group Com (BERY) Share Value Declined, Holder Teton Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $4.96 Million

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Berry Plastics Group Inc Com (BERY) by 94.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 93,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 99,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Berry Plastics Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 223,072 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY)

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Kraton Corp (KRA) by 23.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 65,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 344,009 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07 million, up from 278,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Kraton Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 16,745 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 26/04/2018 – KRATON CORP KRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $36; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.58; 08/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 91,276 shares to 257,884 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd by 138,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,125 shares, and cut its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 292,314 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) holds 0.16% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt reported 76,567 shares. Invesco reported 667,418 shares. Ajo L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 91,868 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 252,627 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Co, Michigan-based fund reported 931 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 19,427 shares. Mackenzie invested in 102,044 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 57,248 shares or 0% of the stock. 483,341 are owned by Lsv Asset Mngmt. 127,626 are held by Parametric Associate Limited. Parkside Retail Bank holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com has 51,792 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Public Ltd has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs holds 51,608 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 1.92% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Fmr Ltd owns 1,606 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Macquarie has invested 0.18% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). California Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Prudential Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Cohen Mngmt Inc has invested 1.25% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 963,832 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp owns 0.02% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 25,738 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 2.40M shares. Bokf Na reported 55,441 shares.

