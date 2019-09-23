Kraton (KRA) Shareholder First Wilshire Securities Management Lowered Position by $811,735 as Valuation Declined; Sabal Trust Co Has Raised Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $1.54 Million as Stock Rose

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 9,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 120,426 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.37 million, up from 111,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $166.21. About 1.21M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 26,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The hedge fund held 132,712 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12 million, down from 158,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 57,366 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 (KRA); 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – EXPECT TO REDUCE 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT BY $125 – $150 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.58; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kraton Corp EUR Unsecd Nts ‘B’ (Recovery Rtg: ‘5’)

Analysts await Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 14.71% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.02 per share. KRA’s profit will be $37.11 million for 6.85 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Kraton Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold KRA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 1.62% less from 29.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsr Lc accumulated 21,766 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 12,577 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 4,503 shares. Parkside Bancshares Trust accumulated 55 shares. Quantbot Technology LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 1,442 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0% or 353,769 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 924,872 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 550,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling reported 106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 33,432 shares. Frontier Cap Management Communication Lc has invested 0.5% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% stake. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.04% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) or 12,152 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 383 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fund Management has 293,438 shares. Pcj Counsel stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union National Bank stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 2,500 are held by Davis. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 31,656 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Invest Prtn Ltd Liability reported 12,615 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pecaut & has 2.31% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 19,951 shares. Voya Lc has 0.72% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dearborn Ptnrs Lc stated it has 151,796 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Osterweis Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 5,083 shares. Smith Moore Company accumulated 11,266 shares. Cardinal reported 1,674 shares.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13,438 shares to 286,458 shares, valued at $23.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 3,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,635 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).