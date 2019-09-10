Kraton (KRA) Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding by $5.00 Million; Shannon River Fund Management Maintains Stake in Xilinx (XLNX)

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 98.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 156,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The hedge fund held 315,242 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 158,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.14M market cap company. The stock increased 6.30% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $32.56. About 198,737 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kraton Corp EUR Unsecd Nts ‘B’ (Recovery Rtg: ‘5’); 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $502.4 MLN VS $458.1 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Polymers Llc/cap Offers to Repurchase 10.5% Company Guarn; 08/03/2018 – KRATON: EURO TRANCHE PROCEEDS, CASH WERE USED TO PREPAY $185M

More notable recent Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kraton Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Dynavax Technologies, The Trade Desk, Genesco, Kraton, Broadridge Financial Solutions, and Manitex International â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kraton (NYSE:KRA) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s why Kraton Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KRA) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kraton slumps 7% on lower revenues and sales volume – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 16,626 shares to 131,432 shares, valued at $10.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 29,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,591 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.