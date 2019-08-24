Kraton (KRA) Share Price Declined While Citadel Advisors Has Decreased Stake; 3M Co (MMM) Market Valuation Declined While Viking Fund Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 31,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12 million shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 30,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The hedge fund held 51,792 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $840.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 186,730 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – EXPECT TO REDUCE 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT BY $125 – $150 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.58; 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kraton Corporation (KRA); 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q EPS 68c; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in 3M Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MMM – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company â€“ MMM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 298,000 shares to 439,500 shares, valued at $12.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) by 61,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson And Limited, a New York-based fund reported 12,923 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Lc holds 0.31% or 44,501 shares in its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP has 1,247 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Rockland Trust reported 12,328 shares. Northstar Grp Inc stated it has 11,005 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). American Retail Bank holds 0.25% or 3,750 shares. 6,112 are held by Howard Mgmt. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.55% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Strs Ohio holds 0.25% or 264,354 shares in its portfolio. Duff Phelps Investment Management reported 6,115 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co has 2,093 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). West Coast Ltd reported 0.97% stake. Global Endowment Ltd Partnership stated it has 1,480 shares.

Analysts await Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.02 per share. KRA’s profit will be $36.15M for 5.81 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Kraton Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.85% negative EPS growth.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 21,168 shares to 43,810 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CARA) by 22,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 916 shares. 25,938 were accumulated by Globeflex Lp. Advsrs Asset Management invested in 0% or 3,166 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Arizona State Retirement invested 0.02% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). 6,415 were reported by Bluecrest Management Ltd. Federated Pa reported 514,992 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% stake. Indexiq Advisors Lc owns 49,598 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). 8,033 were reported by Piedmont. Everence Capital accumulated 6,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp holds 0.04% or 36,505 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.03% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). First Wilshire Secs invested 1.74% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA).