Kraton (KRA) Reaches $31.72 After 3.00% Down Move; Pioneer Investment Management Has Upped By $41.62 Million Its Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stake

The stock of Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 229,147 shares traded or 9.40% up from the average. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 37.99% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kraton Corp EUR Unsecd Nts 'B' (Recovery Rtg: '5'); 26/04/2018 – KRATON CORP KRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $36; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 21/05/2018 – KRATON ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 (KRA); 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – EXPECT TO REDUCE 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT BY $125 – $150 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18; 08/03/2018 – KRATON: EURO TRANCHE PROCEEDS, CASH WERE USED TO PREPAY $185M

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) stake by 186.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc acquired 420,360 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS)’s stock declined 8.54%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 645,802 shares with $64.36 million value, up from 225,442 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc now has $12.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $95.33. About 1.96M shares traded or 8.04% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold Kraton Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 252,627 shares. Arrowstreet Cap L P accumulated 198,122 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.01% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 51,742 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Mngmt owns 76,567 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Llc owns 9,300 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 4.58 million shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership reported 366 shares. Moreover, Globeflex L P has 0.18% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,325 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 7,194 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Llc has 0.07% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 0% or 145 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Board reported 29,386 shares.

More notable recent Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kraton Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kraton Corporation’s (KRA) CEO Kevin Fogarty on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Kraton Corporation (KRA) Tops Q2 EPS by 46c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Kraton Corporation produces and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The firm offers performance products comprising unhydrogenated SBCs, which are primarily used in paving, roofing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and footwear applications; and specialty polymers consisting of hydrogenated SBCs that are used in polymer modification, lubricant additives, personal care, adhesives and coatings, and cable gels, as well as in medical, industrial, consumer, and other applications. It has a 8.99 P/E ratio. It also provides isoprene rubber products that have applications in medical products, paints, coatings, and specialized footwear; and isoprene rubber latex products primarily for use in medical, healthcare, and personal care products, such as synthetic surgical gloves and condoms, as well as in food contact operations.

Among 2 analysts covering Kraton (NYSE:KRA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kraton had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) rating on Friday, March 1. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $39 target. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by UBS.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) stake by 2,819 shares to 85,547 valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) stake by 867,690 shares and now owns 7.67M shares. Insmed Inc 1.75 (Prn) was reduced too.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citrix -4.7% after misses, FY revenue cut – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: NOK,NTGR,KN,CTXS – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Citrix Systems (CTXS) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders See Big Earnings Swings From XLNX, FFIV, CTXS Stocks – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 250,858 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Joel Isaacson And Com Ltd Liability Com invested 0.15% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.34% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Pggm Invs stated it has 309,382 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Campbell & Com Investment Adviser Lc stated it has 0.23% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 67,400 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Partners Grp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 91,500 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Mai Capital holds 0.04% or 8,293 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Co has 1.26% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 10,785 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 52 shares. Huntington Bankshares reported 0% stake. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 232,335 shares. 100 were reported by Covington Cap Mgmt.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $141,507 activity. On Monday, January 28 FERRER MARK J sold $141,507 worth of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 1,388 shares.