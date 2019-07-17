Kraton (KRA) Analysts See $1.09 EPS; Last Week Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Coverage

Among 14 analysts covering Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Alphabet had 20 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 5 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Moffett Nathanson on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Thursday, March 7. Nomura maintained Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) rating on Tuesday, February 5. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $1310 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $142500 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Monness. The stock of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, April 30. See Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) to report $1.09 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 23.86% from last quarter’s $0.88 EPS. KRA’s profit would be $34.90 million giving it 7.05 P/E if the $1.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, Kraton Corporation’s analysts see 23.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $30.73. About 159,734 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 37.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – EXPECT TO REDUCE 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT BY $125 – $150 MLN; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 24/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kraton Corporation (KRA); 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan

Among 2 analysts covering Kraton (NYSE:KRA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kraton had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by SunTrust. The stock of Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold Kraton Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.16% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Cornerstone has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 9,300 shares. Hbk Invests L P invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). 18,529 are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.01% or 672,589 shares. Renaissance Ltd invested in 771,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hsbc Hldg Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com stated it has 17,231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 9,800 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 0% or 69,548 shares. Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Sei Investments has invested 0.03% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 36 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 8,033 shares.

Kraton Corporation produces and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $983.84 million. The firm offers performance products comprising unhydrogenated SBCs, which are primarily used in paving, roofing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and footwear applications; and specialty polymers consisting of hydrogenated SBCs that are used in polymer modification, lubricant additives, personal care, adhesives and coatings, and cable gels, as well as in medical, industrial, consumer, and other applications. It has a 17.18 P/E ratio. It also provides isoprene rubber products that have applications in medical products, paints, coatings, and specialized footwear; and isoprene rubber latex products primarily for use in medical, healthcare, and personal care products, such as synthetic surgical gloves and condoms, as well as in food contact operations.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company has market cap of $800.82 billion. The firm offers performance and brand advertising services. It has a 28.94 P/E ratio. It operates through Google and Other Bets divisions.

The stock increased 0.26% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1153.46. About 1.27M shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has risen 5.80% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.37% the S&P500.