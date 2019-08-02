Kraton Corporation (KRA) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kraton Corporation has 99.21% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.32% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2% of Kraton Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.45% of all Specialty Chemicals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kraton Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kraton Corporation 0.00% 15.50% 3.80% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Kraton Corporation and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kraton Corporation N/A 31 7.85 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Kraton Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Kraton Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Kraton Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kraton Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.17 2.33 2.17 2.48

$33 is the consensus target price of Kraton Corporation, with a potential upside of 16.03%. The potential upside of the peers is 25.94%. Kraton Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kraton Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kraton Corporation -1.22% -2.54% -4.37% 7.65% -33.43% 40.43% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Kraton Corporation was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Kraton Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Kraton Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.19 Quick Ratio. Kraton Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kraton Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Kraton Corporation is 131.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.31. Competitively, Kraton Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Kraton Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kraton Corporation’s competitors beat Kraton Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Kraton Corporation produces and sells styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance products comprising unhydrogenated SBCs, which are primarily used in paving, roofing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and footwear applications; and specialty polymers consisting of hydrogenated SBCs that are used in polymer modification, lubricant additives, personal care, adhesives and coatings, and cable gels, as well as in medical, industrial, consumer, and other applications. It also provides isoprene rubber products that have applications in medical products, paints, coatings, and specialized footwear; and isoprene rubber latex products primarily for use in medical, healthcare, and personal care products, such as synthetic surgical gloves and condoms, as well as in food contact operations. In addition, the company offers pine-based specialty products for use in adhesive, road and construction, and tire markets; and a range of chemical intermediates, such as tall oil fatty acids, dimer acids, tall oil rosins, distilled tall oils, terpene fractions, alpha-pinenes, and beta-pinenes for various markets, including fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, flavors and fragrances, and mining. Kraton Corporation markets its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton and Cariflex brands. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.