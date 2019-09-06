Kraton Corporation (KRA) and Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Comparing side by side

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) and Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kraton Corporation 31 0.47 N/A 3.91 7.85 Innophos Holdings Inc. 29 0.74 N/A 1.33 20.38

Table 1 demonstrates Kraton Corporation and Innophos Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Innophos Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Kraton Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Kraton Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Innophos Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kraton Corporation and Innophos Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kraton Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 3.8% Innophos Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Kraton Corporation has a beta of 2.31 and its 131.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Innophos Holdings Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kraton Corporation are 1.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Innophos Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Innophos Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kraton Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kraton Corporation and Innophos Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.21% and 97.3%. About 2% of Kraton Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% are Innophos Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kraton Corporation -1.22% -2.54% -4.37% 7.65% -33.43% 40.43% Innophos Holdings Inc. -3.07% -4.43% -16.06% -9.76% -39.8% 10.76%

For the past year Kraton Corporation was more bullish than Innophos Holdings Inc.

Summary

Kraton Corporation beats Innophos Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Kraton Corporation produces and sells styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance products comprising unhydrogenated SBCs, which are primarily used in paving, roofing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and footwear applications; and specialty polymers consisting of hydrogenated SBCs that are used in polymer modification, lubricant additives, personal care, adhesives and coatings, and cable gels, as well as in medical, industrial, consumer, and other applications. It also provides isoprene rubber products that have applications in medical products, paints, coatings, and specialized footwear; and isoprene rubber latex products primarily for use in medical, healthcare, and personal care products, such as synthetic surgical gloves and condoms, as well as in food contact operations. In addition, the company offers pine-based specialty products for use in adhesive, road and construction, and tire markets; and a range of chemical intermediates, such as tall oil fatty acids, dimer acids, tall oil rosins, distilled tall oils, terpene fractions, alpha-pinenes, and beta-pinenes for various markets, including fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, flavors and fragrances, and mining. Kraton Corporation markets its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton and Cariflex brands. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Innophos Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces performance-critical and nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care, and industrial end markets. It operates through Food, Health & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, and Other segments. The companyÂ’s specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture additives in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; mineral and botanical sources for nutritional supplements; pharmaceutical excipients; and abrasives in toothpaste, as well as in industrial applications, such as asphalt modification and petrochemical catalysis. It also provides food and technical grade purified phosphoric acid (PPA) used in the production of fertilizer, and specialty phosphate salts and acids, as well as in beverage and water treatment applications; technical grade sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP), a specialty phosphate, which is used as an ingredient in cleaning products, such as industrial and institutional cleaners, automatic dishwashing detergents, and consumer laundry detergents, as well as in water treatment, clay processing, and copper ore processing activities; and detergent grade PPA that is primarily used in the production of STPP. In addition, the company offers granular triple super-phosphate (GTSP), a fertilizer product line used for enhancing crop yields in various agricultural sectors. It serves primarily consumer goods manufacturers, distributors, and specialty chemical manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. Innophos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.