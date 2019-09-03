Kraft Heinz (KHC) Equal-Weight Rating Reaffirmed by Analysts at Morgan Stanley; The Target is $29.0000; Vontobel Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Netease (NTES) Position

Morgan Stanley have a $29.0000 target on the stock. The target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)‘s last price. This rating was revealed to clients and investors in an analyst note on Tuesday morning.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased Netease Inc (NTES) stake by 7.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc analyzed 160,678 shares as Netease Inc (NTES)'s stock declined 19.12%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 2.03 million shares with $485.64 million value, down from 2.19 million last quarter. Netease Inc now has $32.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $255. About 777,422 shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $294.13 million for 27.24 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $30.71 billion. The Company’s products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Planters, Velveeta, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, PÂ’Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, Weight Watchers, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Complan, and Glucon D names.

Among 8 analysts covering Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kraft Heinz has $35 highest and $2500 lowest target. $31.75’s average target is 24.41% above currents $25.52 stock price. Kraft Heinz had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) earned “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, May 31. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, August 9. PiperJaffray downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of KHC in report on Monday, August 12 with “Market Perform” rating. UBS maintained The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by Piper Jaffray. Guggenheim downgraded the shares of KHC in report on Friday, August 9 to “Sell” rating.

Analysts await The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 26.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KHC’s profit will be $685.85 million for 11.19 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by The Kraft Heinz Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 6.65 million shares traded. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has declined 46.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.90% the S&P500.