Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) to pay $0.40 on Sep 13, 2019; X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) SI Decreased By 3.45%

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) is expected to pay $0.40 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:KHC) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Kraft Heinz Co’s current price of $25.96 translates into 1.54% yield. Kraft Heinz Co’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 14.73M shares traded or 52.87% up from the average. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has declined 46.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.90% the S&P500. Some Historical KHC News: 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 16/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 13/04/2018 – Drue Heinz, a Restless Philanthropist, Provided Refuge for Poets and Literary Novelists; 05/03/2018 Kraft Technology Group Completes MSP/Cloud Verify Certification; 22/03/2018 – These packaged chips will join the line of dips, sauces, shells and seasoning mixes that Taco Bell sells in partnership with Kraft; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 15/03/2018 – The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream last year announced a review of its dual-headed structure after fighting off a $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kraft Heinz Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KHC); 03/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $85 FROM $100; 16/05/2018 – RABBALSHEDE KRAFT ACQUIRES COMMISSIONED WIND TURBINES

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) had a decrease of 3.45% in short interest. XFOR’s SI was 162,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.45% from 168,200 shares previously. With 59,300 avg volume, 3 days are for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s short sellers to cover XFOR’s short positions. The SI to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 10.9%. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 10,982 shares traded. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) has declined 18.72% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $31.67 billion. The Company’s products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Among 14 analysts covering Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 7% are positive. Kraft Heinz has $42 highest and $2500 lowest target. $34.20’s average target is 31.74% above currents $25.96 stock price. Kraft Heinz had 32 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 22 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 22 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Guggenheim. Bank of America maintained the shares of KHC in report on Friday, August 9 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 4. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral” on Friday, May 31. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 7.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. The company has market cap of $149.67 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is mavorixafor , an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies.