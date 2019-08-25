Kraft Foods (MDLZ) Shareholder Washington Trust Company Has Lifted Its Position by $987,462 as Market Value Rose; Mylan N V (MYL) Holder Great West Life Assurance Company Has Trimmed Stake by $527,632

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 18,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 872,527 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.66M, down from 891,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 5.13M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds Mylan, Exits Allergan; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Advair Introduction Subject to no Substitutable Generic Competitor; 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Acquires Exclusive License to Commercialize in Europe; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership with Israeli Company Mapi Pharma; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202671 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 09/04/2018 – Recordati Completes Acquisition of International Rights to Cystagon (Cysteamine Bitartrate) From Mylan; 14/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals: Advair Diskus Delay Impacted Generics; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – ADVERSE EVENTS WERE GENERALLY MILD AND CONSISTENT WITH WELL-ESTABLISHED SAFETY PROFILE OF COPAXONE

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (MDLZ) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 19,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 136,006 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, up from 116,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Kraft Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 64,479 shares to 262,033 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 79,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Intl Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.06% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 91 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schulhoff And has invested 0.87% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). D E Shaw And Co owns 4.27M shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2.72M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Williams Jones & Assocs Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fort LP invested in 50,144 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank holds 0.07% or 11,120 shares in its portfolio. Private Tru Company Na reported 0.32% stake. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) invested in 0.11% or 5,025 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management Incorporated invested 1.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.22% or 2.73M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset invested in 1.04 million shares. Fayez Sarofim & holds 1.69% or 6.44 million shares in its portfolio. Kepos Lp stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.48% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0.25% or 17,248 shares.

