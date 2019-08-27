Koss (KOSS) Trades at $2.10 After Triangle; Neurometrix (NURO) Shorts Decreased By 31.7%

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) had a decrease of 31.7% in short interest. NURO’s SI was 230,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 31.7% from 337,500 shares previously. With 195,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO)’s short sellers to cover NURO’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.0075 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3375. About 3,451 shares traded. NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) has declined 67.52% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.52% the S&P500.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) formed triangle with $2.16 target or 3.00% above today’s $2.10 share price. Koss Corporation (KOSS) has $15.55M valuation. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1. About 40,789 shares traded or 192.73% up from the average. Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) has declined 28.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold Koss Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 599,139 shares or 13.14% less from 689,748 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minerva Advisors Limited holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) for 229,869 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) for 8,843 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 56 shares stake. Cibc Comml Bank Usa holds 0.02% or 79,661 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 20,088 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS). Vanguard Gp reported 0% stake. Northern invested in 15,841 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability stated it has 11,596 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of America De invested 0% in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $31,600 activity. Shares for $10,600 were bought by Leveen Steven A on Friday, May 17. Shares for $2,100 were bought by Sweasy William Jesse on Thursday, May 23.

