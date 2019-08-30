Koss (KOSS) Reaches $1.77 1 Year Low; Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Had 0 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $9400 highest and $82 lowest target. $87’s average target is -2.52% below currents $89.25 stock price. Republic Services had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) rating on Thursday, April 11. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $86 target. See Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $94.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $86 90.0000

11/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $86 Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $79 New Target: $82 Maintain

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

The stock of Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.71 target or 3.00% below today’s $1.77 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $10.96M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $1.71 price target is reached, the company will be worth $328,710 less. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $1.765. About 55,972 shares traded or 88.74% up from the average. Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) has declined 28.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold Republic Services, Inc. shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Silvercrest Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 11,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0.03% stake. 28,722 are held by Blair William And Co Il. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Com accumulated 0.05% or 661,652 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 35,393 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 110 shares. Brighton Jones Lc reported 5,457 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Llc holds 25,344 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 6,173 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,118 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 0.04% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 1.79 million shares. First Allied Advisory reported 3,624 shares. Duncker Streett stated it has 500 shares.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $89.25. About 803,990 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential clients in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $28.47 billion. The companyÂ’s collection services include curbside collection of waste; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It has a 27.61 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated cardboard, old newspapers, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold Koss Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 599,139 shares or 13.14% less from 689,748 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America Corp De owns 19,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS). Minerva Advsr Limited Com accumulated 229,869 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) for 56 shares. The New York-based Bancorp Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 20,088 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS). Vanguard Grp invested in 0% or 22,362 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P holds 0% or 163,051 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Retail Bank Usa holds 0.02% or 79,661 shares. Blackrock holds 0% in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) or 8,843 shares.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.96 million. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. It has a 29.92 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, the Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label.