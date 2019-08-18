Koss (KOSS) Forms $1.96 Double Bottom; Ranger Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Pegasystems (PEGA) Position

Koss Corporation (KOSS) formed double bottom with $1.90 target or 3.00% below today’s $1.96 share price. Koss Corporation (KOSS) has $14.51M valuation. The stock increased 7.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.96. About 5,607 shares traded or 12.18% up from the average. Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) has declined 28.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500.

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) stake by 10.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 116,548 shares as Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Ranger Investment Management Lp holds 965,718 shares with $62.77M value, down from 1.08M last quarter. Pegasystems Inc. now has $5.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $70.07. About 247,368 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M; 12/03/2018 – Pega Receives Industry Awards for its Artificial Intelligence-Powered Customer Engagement Capabilities; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 25/04/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Customer Case Management in 2018 CRM Service Awards; 08/03/2018 – New Survey Uncovers Consumers’ Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling

Among 3 analysts covering Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pegasystems Inc has $84 highest and $68 lowest target. $77.67’s average target is 10.85% above currents $70.07 stock price. Pegasystems Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by JMP Securities. The stock of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout reported 0.13% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 21,605 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 8,263 shares. Voloridge Ltd Liability Com accumulated 15,804 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fiera invested in 44,521 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Secor Cap Advsrs LP has 0.35% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 208,584 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.42% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio. Us Bankshares De reported 25,644 shares. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 59,518 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company invested in 19,362 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 71,782 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 97,168 shares.

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ORCL or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pegasystems’ Sales Stabilize in the Second Quarter – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Pega Cloud ACV Grows 65% in the First Half of 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) CEO Alan Trefler on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Pegasystems (PEGA) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased Medpace Holdings Inc. stake by 136,026 shares to 345,615 valued at $20.38M in 2019Q1. It also upped Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) stake by 66,879 shares and now owns 675,347 shares. Axon Enterprise Inc. was raised too.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $31,600 activity. Sweasy William Jesse also bought $8,400 worth of Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) on Wednesday, May 29. Leveen Steven A had bought 5,000 shares worth $10,600 on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold Koss Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 599,139 shares or 13.14% less from 689,748 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) for 20,088 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) for 15,841 shares. 229,869 are held by Minerva Advisors Ltd Com. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 28,206 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 11,596 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 8,843 shares. Cibc Bank Usa holds 0.02% or 79,661 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS). Moreover, Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) for 56 shares. Vanguard invested 0% of its portfolio in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS).