Koss Corporation (KOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE)

We are comparing Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) and Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Electronic Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koss Corporation 2 0.62 N/A 0.19 10.05 Sony Corporation 49 0.00 N/A 6.51 8.73

Table 1 demonstrates Koss Corporation and Sony Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sony Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Koss Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Koss Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Sony Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) and Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koss Corporation 0.00% 5% 3.1% Sony Corporation 0.00% 26% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.31 beta means Koss Corporation’s volatility is 69.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sony Corporation has a 1.42 beta and it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Koss Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Sony Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Koss Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sony Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Koss Corporation and Sony Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 8.1%. Insiders held 0.3% of Koss Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Koss Corporation -1.01% -2.5% -4.82% -9.3% -28.57% 2.13% Sony Corporation 3.19% 5.86% 10.71% 15.57% 8.64% 17.77%

For the past year Koss Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Sony Corporation.

Summary

Sony Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Koss Corporation.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, the Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company offers live-action and animated motion pictures, as well as scripted and unscripted series, daytime serials, game shows, animated series, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; display products, such as projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, the company offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for various electronics product platforms, such as PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Sony Corporation in January 1958. Sony Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.