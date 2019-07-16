Koss Corporation (KOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Both Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) and Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) are Electronic Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koss Corporation 2 0.63 N/A 0.06 36.07 Emerson Radio Corp. 1 2.48 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Koss Corporation and Emerson Radio Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koss Corporation 0.00% -23.3% -15.3% Emerson Radio Corp. 0.00% -14.9% -12.6%

Volatility & Risk

Koss Corporation has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Emerson Radio Corp. has a 0.51 beta which is 49.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Koss Corporation is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Emerson Radio Corp. has a Current Ratio of 47.2 while its Quick Ratio is 42.1. Emerson Radio Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Koss Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Koss Corporation and Emerson Radio Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 11.6%. Insiders owned 79.41% of Koss Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 72.44% of Emerson Radio Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Koss Corporation 9.44% 0% 15.79% -13.73% 18.92% 15.21% Emerson Radio Corp. -0.83% -5.51% -11.76% -17.81% -17.81% -16.67%

For the past year Koss Corporation has 15.21% stronger performance while Emerson Radio Corp. has -16.67% weaker performance.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, the Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.