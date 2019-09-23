Koss Corporation (KOSS) and Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) Comparing side by side

Both Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) and Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) are Electronic Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koss Corporation 2 0.69 N/A 0.19 10.05 Vuzix Corporation 3 11.17 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Koss Corporation and Vuzix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Koss Corporation and Vuzix Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koss Corporation 0.00% 5% 3.1% Vuzix Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -67.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.31 beta means Koss Corporation’s volatility is 69.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Vuzix Corporation’s beta is 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Koss Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Vuzix Corporation which has a 5.5 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Vuzix Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Koss Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.2% of Koss Corporation shares and 24.2% of Vuzix Corporation shares. About 0.3% of Koss Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.6% of Vuzix Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Koss Corporation -1.01% -2.5% -4.82% -9.3% -28.57% 2.13% Vuzix Corporation -11.66% -44.03% -17.92% -51% -69.34% -59.04%

For the past year Koss Corporation has 2.13% stronger performance while Vuzix Corporation has -59.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Koss Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Vuzix Corporation.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, the Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. Its products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming. The company sells its products under the Vuzix brand name. Vuzix Corporation offers its products directly to consumers, as well as through specialty retailers, online retailers, distributors, resellers, and Web stores. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in 2007. Vuzix Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in West Henrietta, New York.