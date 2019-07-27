Koss Corporation (KOSS) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Electronic Equipment company, Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Koss Corporation has 10.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 31.90% institutional ownership for its rivals. 79.41% of Koss Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.76% of all Electronic Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Koss Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koss Corporation 0.00% -23.30% -15.30% Industry Average 71.21% 23.87% 7.64%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Koss Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Koss Corporation N/A 2 36.07 Industry Average 1.96B 2.75B 36.44

Koss Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Koss Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Koss Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Koss Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 5.50 4.33 2.85

The rivals have a potential upside of 86.17%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Koss Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Koss Corporation 9.44% 0% 15.79% -13.73% 18.92% 15.21% Industry Average 4.97% 6.24% 17.87% 9.81% 26.90% 21.11%

For the past year Koss Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Koss Corporation are 3.8 and 1.7. Competitively, Koss Corporation’s rivals have 5.99 and 5.33 for Current and Quick Ratio. Koss Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Koss Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Koss Corporation has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Koss Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.09 which is 8.64% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Koss Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Koss Corporation’s rivals beat Koss Corporation.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, the Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.