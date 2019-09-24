Koss Corporation (KOSS) and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Comparison side by side

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) compete with each other in the Electronic Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koss Corporation 2 0.69 N/A 0.19 10.05 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 18 0.30 N/A 1.48 11.07

In table 1 we can see Koss Corporation and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Koss Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Koss Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koss Corporation 0.00% 5% 3.1% Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 0.00% 35.7% 6.1%

Liquidity

4.5 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Koss Corporation. Its rival Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.6 respectively. Koss Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.2% of Koss Corporation shares and 55.7% of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Koss Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Koss Corporation -1.01% -2.5% -4.82% -9.3% -28.57% 2.13% Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 2.82% -13.68% -6.87% -36.96% -35.44% -30.05%

For the past year Koss Corporation had bullish trend while Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company beats on 8 of the 10 factors Koss Corporation.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, the Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.