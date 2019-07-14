Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.20 N/A -0.26 0.00 SM Energy Company 16 0.79 N/A 0.09 165.91

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kosmos Energy Ltd. and SM Energy Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kosmos Energy Ltd. and SM Energy Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4% SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.19 beta. SM Energy Company’s 203.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kosmos Energy Ltd. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival SM Energy Company is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SM Energy Company.

Analyst Ratings

Kosmos Energy Ltd. and SM Energy Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 SM Energy Company 1 3 4 2.50

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s average target price is $9.83, while its potential upside is 68.32%. Competitively the average target price of SM Energy Company is $21, which is potential 94.09% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that SM Energy Company looks more robust than Kosmos Energy Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of SM Energy Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are SM Energy Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.6% 0.45% 21.56% 11.09% -6.81% 64.86% SM Energy Company 3% -13.07% -18.87% -32.29% -37.86% -0.32%

For the past year Kosmos Energy Ltd. had bullish trend while SM Energy Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors SM Energy Company beats Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.