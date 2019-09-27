Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.11 N/A -0.26 0.00 Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.32 N/A -1.96 0.00

Demonstrates Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Noble Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4% Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Noble Energy Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Noble Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Noble Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Noble Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Noble Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Noble Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31 consensus target price and a 36.62% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Noble Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 0%. Insiders held 2% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67% Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7%

For the past year Kosmos Energy Ltd. has stronger performance than Noble Energy Inc.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.