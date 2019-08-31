Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.08 N/A -0.26 0.00 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0.23 N/A 0.53 3.44

Demonstrates Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.97 beta means Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s volatility is 97.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kosmos Energy Ltd. Its rival Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 2 2 2.33

Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a consensus target price of $10, and a 58.23% upside potential. Chesapeake Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.19 average target price and a 121.53% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Chesapeake Energy Corporation looks more robust than Kosmos Energy Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.6% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares and 71.2% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 2% of Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81%

For the past year Kosmos Energy Ltd. has 47.67% stronger performance while Chesapeake Energy Corporation has -13.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Kosmos Energy Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.