Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.20 N/A -0.26 0.00 Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.75 N/A 0.11 12.14

Demonstrates Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Barnwell Industries Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4% Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -35.5% -18.5%

Risk and Volatility

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.19. Barnwell Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 1.53 beta which makes it 53.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kosmos Energy Ltd. Its rival Barnwell Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Barnwell Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Barnwell Industries Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Barnwell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 68.32% for Kosmos Energy Ltd. with consensus price target of $9.83.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.3% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares and 34.4% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares. 1.6% are Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.4% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.6% 0.45% 21.56% 11.09% -6.81% 64.86% Barnwell Industries Inc. 1.49% 1.66% 0.01% -18.57% -30.62% 2.25%

For the past year Kosmos Energy Ltd. has stronger performance than Barnwell Industries Inc.

Summary

Kosmos Energy Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Barnwell Industries Inc.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.