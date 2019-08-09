Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) to pay $0.05 on Sep 26, 2019; Seagate Technology PLC Has 0.8 Sentiment

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:KOS) shareholders before Sep 4, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Kosmos Energy Ltd’s current price of $6.30 translates into 0.72% yield. Kosmos Energy Ltd’s dividend has Sep 5, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 4.77M shares traded or 8.18% up from the average. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 21.85% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20

Seagate Technology PLC (STX) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 173 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 216 sold and decreased their stakes in Seagate Technology PLC. The hedge funds in our database now own: 230.44 million shares, down from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Seagate Technology PLC in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 170 Increased: 97 New Position: 76.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warburg Pincus Limited Liability Co has 2.79M shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 15,434 shares or 0% of the stock. 496 were accumulated by Earnest Ltd Com.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $823.55 million activity. The insider WARBURG PINCUS & CO. sold 81.50M shares worth $530.60M. Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold $146.48M worth of stock. The insider BCP IV GP L.L.C. sold $146.48M.

More notable recent Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kosmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Kosmos Energy Q2 earnings – Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kosmos Energy Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Kosmos Energy Have Soared 54% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kosmos Energy had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Tuesday, February 26.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces gas and oil in Africa and South America. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. The Company’s asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname. It currently has negative earnings.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.18 billion. The firm makes and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. It has a 6.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Seagate Technology plcâ€™s (NASDAQ:STX) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seagate (STX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Seagate (STX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STX, YUM, FANG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate Technology Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

The stock increased 1.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 2.47M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (STX) has declined 14.24% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B

Valueact Holdings L.P. holds 15.54% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc for 29.52 million shares. 13D Management Llc owns 255,588 shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cacti Asset Management Llc has 3.37% invested in the company for 854,190 shares. The California-based Cypress Funds Llc has invested 2.66% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 129,990 shares.