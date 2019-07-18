Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) Comparison side by side

Both Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.10 N/A -0.26 0.00 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 1 0.05 N/A 0.40 1.22

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kosmos Energy Ltd. are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Kosmos Energy Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 76.48% upside potential and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.3% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.6% 0.45% 21.56% 11.09% -6.81% 64.86% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 15.02% -12.7% -32.06% -68.63% -73.82% -36.44%

For the past year Kosmos Energy Ltd. had bullish trend while Ultra Petroleum Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Kosmos Energy Ltd. beats Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.