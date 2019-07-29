Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Comparing side by side

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.13 N/A -0.26 0.00 New Concept Energy Inc. 2 12.95 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kosmos Energy Ltd. and New Concept Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4% New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -31.6% -9.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.19 shows that Kosmos Energy Ltd. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, New Concept Energy Inc.’s beta is 2.07 which is 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kosmos Energy Ltd. Its rival New Concept Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30 and 30 respectively. New Concept Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd. and New Concept Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Kosmos Energy Ltd. is $9.83, with potential upside of 73.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kosmos Energy Ltd. and New Concept Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.3% and 3.1%. 1.6% are Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 59.6% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.6% 0.45% 21.56% 11.09% -6.81% 64.86% New Concept Energy Inc. -2.99% -13.33% 12.72% -11.36% 38.3% 39.29%

For the past year Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than New Concept Energy Inc.

Summary

Kosmos Energy Ltd. beats New Concept Energy Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.