Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.11 N/A -0.26 0.00 Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 7.98 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Houston American Energy Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4% Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -5.8% -5.6%

Volatility and Risk

Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Houston American Energy Corp. has a 0.2 beta and it is 80.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Houston American Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Houston American Energy Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.8% of Houston American Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.8% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67% Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99%

For the past year Kosmos Energy Ltd. was more bullish than Houston American Energy Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Houston American Energy Corp. beats Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.