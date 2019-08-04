Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) Contrasting side by side

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.13 N/A -0.26 0.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 7 0.39 N/A 2.35 1.61

Table 1 highlights Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Gulfport Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4% Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 0.77 beta which is 23.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kosmos Energy Ltd. are 1.2 and 1. Competitively, Gulfport Energy Corporation has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Gulfport Energy Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 4 1 2.17

The average target price of Kosmos Energy Ltd. is $9.83, with potential upside of 74.29%. Competitively Gulfport Energy Corporation has an average target price of $8.13, with potential upside of 136.34%. Based on the results shown earlier, Gulfport Energy Corporation is looking more favorable than Kosmos Energy Ltd., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Gulfport Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Gulfport Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67% Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29%

For the past year Kosmos Energy Ltd. had bullish trend while Gulfport Energy Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Gulfport Energy Corporation beats Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.