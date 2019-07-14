Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Comparison side by side

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.20 N/A -0.26 0.00 EOG Resources Inc. 94 3.00 N/A 5.79 16.29

Table 1 highlights Kosmos Energy Ltd. and EOG Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4% EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1%

Risk and Volatility

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s 2.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 119.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. EOG Resources Inc.’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kosmos Energy Ltd. are 1.2 and 1. Competitively, EOG Resources Inc. has 1.1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EOG Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd. and EOG Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 EOG Resources Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

$9.83 is Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 68.32%. Competitively the consensus target price of EOG Resources Inc. is $116.18, which is potential 27.81% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Kosmos Energy Ltd. is looking more favorable than EOG Resources Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.3% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares and 89.8% of EOG Resources Inc. shares. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of EOG Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.6% 0.45% 21.56% 11.09% -6.81% 64.86% EOG Resources Inc. 0.35% -7.6% -2.47% -10.57% -20.49% 8.2%

For the past year Kosmos Energy Ltd. has stronger performance than EOG Resources Inc.

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.