Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Valuation Rose While Warburg Pincus Cut Its Stake by $184.71 Million; Proxima Capital Management Increased Its Position in Newell Brands (NWL) by $577,500

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 2.34 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 09/03/2018 – Starboard Demands Change After Fifth Newell Brands Director Resigns; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Core Equity Adds CSRA, Exits Newell Brands; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN CALLS NEWELL’S ICAHN AGREEMENT A `DEAL WITH THE DEVIL’; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS ALSO “A SIGN TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SUPPORT FOR CHANGE”; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 39% REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – FALL IN QTRLY NET SALES PRIMARILY REFLECTS BUSINESS DISRUPTION TO BABY BUSINESS FROM TOYS ‘R’ US REORGANIZATION, SUBSEQUENT LIQUIDATION; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Board Change; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn and Newell Announced Agreement on Board Earlier Monday; 12/04/2018 – NEWELL’S WADDINGTON IS SAID TO DRAW BIDDERS INCLUDING NOVOLEX; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL DIRS: STARBOARD RUMORED APPROACH WOULD COPY JARDEN MODEL

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38 million, down from 33.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 3.01 million shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 6.81% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $823.55 million activity. $146.48 million worth of stock was sold by BCP IV GP L.L.C. on Wednesday, February 27. The insider Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 22.50M shares worth $146.48M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold KOS shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 496 are held by Earnest Partners Ltd Co. Warburg Pincus Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 2.79 million shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS).

Analysts await Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 233.33% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. KOS’s profit will be $48.16 million for 12.35 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Kosmos Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

