Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Shareholder Warburg Pincus Has Lowered Stake by $184.71 Million; Bridges Investment Management Boosted Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 31,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 467,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18 million, up from 436,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.24. About 12.46 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, down from 33.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 3.43M shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 6.81% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 233.33% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. KOS’s profit will be $48.11 million for 13.17 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kosmos Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 5,494 shares to 126,527 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mueller Industries Inc (NYSE:MLI) by 14,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,290 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

