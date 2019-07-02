Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Shareholder Warburg Pincus Has Decreased Stake by $184.71 Million as Shares Rose; As Wd (WDFC) Shares Declined, Holder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Cut by $393,263 Its Stake

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38 million, down from 33.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.16% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 3.40M shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 6.81% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29M, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158.51. About 76,905 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M

Analysts await Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 233.33% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. KOS’s profit will be $48.20M for 12.52 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kosmos Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $823.55 million activity. The insider BCP IV GP L.L.C. sold $146.48 million. $146.48M worth of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares were sold by Blackstone Holdings III L.P..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold KOS shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS). Warburg Pincus Limited Company has 0.61% invested in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) for 2.79 million shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 289 shares. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Schroder Mgmt Gru invested in 0.01% or 23,887 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 93 shares. Fdx Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 4,132 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc stated it has 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Llc reported 62,476 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 9,446 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Qs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 4,458 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.01% stake. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 21,325 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0.01% or 22,611 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) or 9,304 shares.