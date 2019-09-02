Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Shareholder Warburg Pincus Decreased Stake by $184.71 Million; Us Bancorp (USB) Stake Held by Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 12,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 171,620 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 159,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 4.98 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, down from 33.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 2.24 million shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 21.85% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold KOS shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warburg Pincus Ltd Llc reported 2.79M shares stake. The Georgia-based Earnest Prns Ltd Com has invested 0% in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 15,434 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 130.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. KOS’s profit will be $26.48M for 22.57 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Kosmos Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity Et (SCHD) by 10,783 shares to 126,394 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New Com Cl A by 48,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,105 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VSS).