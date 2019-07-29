Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Holder Warburg Pincus Lowered Its Holding by $184.71 Million as Shares Rose; Centene Del Com Stk (CNC) Shareholder Sivik Global Healthcare Has Raised Holding

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com Stk (CNC) by 171.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 50,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 29,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.65. About 2.05M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38 million, down from 33.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 715,942 shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 6.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Mngmt holds 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 66 shares. Endurant Cap Limited Partnership owns 54,995 shares. Brookstone Mgmt holds 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 6,865 shares. Savant Cap Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 7,579 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 3.98 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Argent accumulated 0.12% or 22,090 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 140,219 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 0.18% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 9,194 shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt stated it has 4,180 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gmt Capital has 959,020 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.72% or 234,608 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Com accumulated 57,646 shares. Sivik Glob Health Lc invested in 80,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 222.22% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. KOS’s profit will be $44.14 million for 12.59 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kosmos Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -283.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold KOS shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warburg Pincus invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS). 496 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Ltd Co. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 15,434 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $823.55 million activity. 81.50M shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS & CO., worth $530.60 million on Friday, March 1. Another trade for 22.50 million shares valued at $146.48 million was made by BCP IV GP L.L.C. on Wednesday, February 27.