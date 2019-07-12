Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Holder Warburg Pincus Cut Holding by $184.71 Million; Costco Wholesale (COST) Shareholder Cadinha & Co Boosted Its Position by $363,242

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 1,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,003 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.82M, up from 117,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $277.93. About 432,274 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38 million, down from 33.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. It closed at $5.8 lastly. It is down 6.81% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $823.55 million activity. The insider WARBURG PINCUS & CO. sold $530.60 million. Blackstone Holdings III L.P. also sold $146.48 million worth of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold KOS shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Ltd Co invested in 496 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 15,434 shares. Warburg Pincus holds 0.61% or 2.79M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 233.33% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. KOS’s profit will be $48.17M for 12.08 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kosmos Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Jefferies Says Buy These 5 Sizzling Stocks Under $10 – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kosmos Energy Announces First Success from 2019 Gulf of Mexico Exploration Program – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kosmos Energy to Host Fourth Quarter 2018 Results and 2019 Capital Markets Day on February 25, 2019 – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This Is Not The End Of The Bull Market; An Agile Trader Can Be Successful Today – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: WU, COST, SBUX – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours: Costco Hits All-Time High, MoneyGram Meets Cryptocurrency – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is College Worth the Cost? 40% Say No. – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The $280,000 lab-grown burger could be a more palatable $10 in two years – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kirkland’s (KIRK) Grapples with Weak Traffic & Rising Costs – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.32% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5,673 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 1,809 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell And Limited holds 0.85% or 3,535 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 98,453 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs accumulated 0.38% or 38,838 shares. Coastline holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 10,735 shares. Old Dominion Management Inc has 2.11% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tradition Cap Management Limited Company reported 7,538 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,118 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd accumulated 1.43% or 9,420 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability owns 5,210 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust And holds 27,107 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement reported 805,490 shares stake. Moreover, Hourglass Cap Ltd has 0.13% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,872 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).