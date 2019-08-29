Koshinski Asset Management Upped Its Altria Group (MO) Stake by $535,572; At&T (T) Stock Rose While First Financial Bank – Trust Division Raised Stake

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 189,102 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 178,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 21.23M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER 2353.TW SAYS 2017 AFTER-TAX NET PROFIT AT T$2.8 BLN; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2018 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 17.48M shares traded or 103.47% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,777 shares to 139,521 shares, valued at $16.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VNQ) by 3,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,171 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (ITOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.7% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Guild Invest Mngmt has invested 2.65% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). D E Shaw & Communications stated it has 7.62M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 25,651 were accumulated by Csat Advisory L P. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ironwood Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. North has invested 0.98% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Saturna Capital Corporation holds 0.01% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 0.41% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 15,436 shares. Bellecapital Intl Ltd invested in 56,761 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.57% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Trustmark Natl Bank Department has 375,342 shares. Baltimore stated it has 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gideon Cap Advisors reported 0.1% stake.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 34,815 shares to 32,876 shares, valued at $907,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,919 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

