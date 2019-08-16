Koshinski Asset Management Trimmed Position in General Dynamics (GD) by $1.44 Million; Vista Capital Partners Has Upped Portland General Elec (POR) Stake by $928,761; Market Valuation Rose

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 370,806 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 87.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 8,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 1,224 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207,000, down from 9,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $182.22. About 1.18 million shares traded or 6.57% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G650ER Completes Record-Breaking Polar Flight; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF $300M; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Boosted by Gulfstream, Defense Orders — Earnings Review; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 2,570 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 0.02% or 315,052 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited invested in 0.05% or 110,776 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Group owns 74,284 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 105,915 shares. Illinois-based Cna Finance Corporation has invested 0.11% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.02% or 142,806 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 24,160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,787 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Clarivest Asset Ltd invested in 123,700 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management, California-based fund reported 1.39M shares. Camarda Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 12 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% or 1.43M shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 48,010 shares.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 5,630 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $114.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Int’l Reit Index Fund (VNQI) by 10,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,272 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9,396 shares to 28,006 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 4,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86 million for 14.89 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

