Koshinski Asset Management Raised Its Stake in Altria Group (MO) as Share Price Declined; As Dana (DAN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Spark Investment Management Decreased Position

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 45.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 90,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 109,400 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 199,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.46% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 1.73 million shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 26/03/2018 – DANA SAYS ACTIONS SUPPORT `STRONG INVESTOR INTEREST’ IN DEAL; 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC GKN.L – CONSIDERATION IS COMPOSED OF $1.6 BLN IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GKN PLC; 26/03/2018 – DANA SAYS WILL DOUBLE SIZE OF SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $200M; 23/04/2018 – Dana Rexroth Collaborating with Engine Manufacturers to Support Stage V Emissions Regulations in Europe; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.75 TO $3.05; 19/03/2018 – Dana Confirms Plan to List Combined GKN Driveline Business in London; 12/04/2018 – Dana Demonstrates Truck, All-Wheel Drive and Electric Gearbox Technologies during Winter Test in Arjeplog, Sweden, Upper Penins; 24/04/2018 – Dana Demonstrates Leadership in Advancing Automotive Fuel Cell Stacks at Hannover Messe 2018; 23/05/2018 – Dana Inaugurates Facility in Yancheng, China, to Support Auto Makers With Thermal-Management and New-Energy Solutions

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 8.35M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold DAN shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 108,500 shares to 178,800 shares, valued at $9.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DAN’s profit will be $109.32M for 4.63 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 15,469 shares to 2,433 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.