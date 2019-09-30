Koshinski Asset Management Lowered Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) Holding By $457,569; Mediwound LTD. – Ordinary Shares (MDWD) Shorts Down By 5.2%

Mediwound LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MDWD) had a decrease of 5.2% in short interest. MDWD’s SI was 173,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.2% from 182,600 shares previously. With 81,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Mediwound LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s short sellers to cover MDWD’s short positions. The SI to Mediwound LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.1%. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 27,305 shares traded. MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has declined 53.77% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MDWD News: 29/05/2018 – FDA Clears Development Pathway for NexoBrid® for Sulfur Mustard Injuries; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – PLAN TO REPORT PRIMARY, SECONDARY AND SAFETY ACUTE TOPLINE DATA FROM NEXOBRID U.S. PHASE 3 DETECT STUDY AROUND YEAR-END; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – PLAN TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF 175 PATIENTS TO ONGOING NEXOBRID U.S. PHASE 3 DETECT STUDY AROUND MID-2018; 10/05/2018 – MediWound 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 29/05/2018 – MediWound : FDA Agreed Development Plan for NexoBrid Would Be in Accordance With Animal Rule; 19/03/2018 MediWound 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 09/04/2018 – MediWound’s NexoBrid® to be Highlighted in Presentations at the American Burn Association 50th Annual Meeting Being Held on; 09/04/2018 – MediWound’s NexoBrid® to be Highlighted in Presentations at the American Burn Association 50th Annual Meeting Being Held on April 10-13, 2018 in Chicago; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – BOARD HAS RETAINED MOELIS & COMPANY LLC TO ASSIST US IN EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITY; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – HAVE BEEN APPROACHED BY ANOTHER CO TO CONSIDER STRATEGIC TRANSACTION AND ENGAGED, IN THAT RESPECT, IN DISCUSSIONS

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) stake by 12.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 65,367 shares as Franklin Unvl Tr (FT)’s stock 0.00%. The Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 473,774 shares with $3.47 million value, down from 539,141 last quarter. Franklin Unvl Tr now has $189.50M valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 84,677 shares traded or 68.70% up from the average. Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 5 investors sold FT shares while 10 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.38 million shares or 39.48% more from 3.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) for 10,689 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 374,550 shares. 4,252 are owned by Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Inc. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability reported 35,974 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has invested 0.01% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Saba Capital Ltd Partnership reported 10,058 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 122,322 are owned by Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Com. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) for 26,004 shares. Round Table Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 14,700 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Koshinski Asset Inc holds 473,774 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 0% invested in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Rmb Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) for 36,370 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 116,617 shares stake. Cetera Advisors Lc invested in 15,722 shares.

More notable recent Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) news were published by: Ft.com which released: “New Yorkâ€™s rival bourses are in a â€˜knife fightâ€™ for IPOs – Financial Times” on September 09, 2019, also Ft.com with their article: “IEX suffers blow as it shuts down listings business – Financial Times” published on September 23, 2019, Ft.com published: “A Cushing, Oklahoma effect for bitcoin futures? – Financial Times” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) were released by: Ft.com and their article: “J&J: The next target of anger over Americaâ€™s opioid crisis? – Financial Times” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Ft.com‘s news article titled: “Slack forecasts significant losses in debut results – Financial Times” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. The company has market cap of $86.16 million. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. It has a 5.31 P/E ratio. The firm also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds.

More notable recent MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NexoBrid® Highlighted in 39 Presentations at the 18th European Burns Association Congress in Helsinki – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MediWound Launches EscharEx® U.S. Clinical Development Program – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vericel nabs North American rights to MediWound’s NexoBrid – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MediWound Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:MDWD – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.