Koshinski Asset Management Lifted Altria Group (MO) Position by $535,572; Lateef Investment Management LP Has Boosted Stake in Equinix (EQIX) as Stock Price Rose

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 14,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 68,737 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15M, up from 54,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $552.1. About 166,664 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 5.26M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,237 shares to 12,107 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,012 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 32,974 shares to 195,913 shares, valued at $25.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 150,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,180 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL).