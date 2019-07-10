Koshinski Asset Management Increases Holding in Altria Group (MO); Long Pond Capital LP Has Lifted Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Stake by $25.10 Million; Stock Value Declined

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $49.23. About 4.90 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 374,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.76M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.38M, up from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $66.19. About 508,757 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – Caleb Melby: BREAKING: Vornado says they have a handshake deal with Kushner to sell their stake in 666 Fifth; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,971 shares to 7,890 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 37,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,259 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 0.03% or 15,029 shares in its portfolio. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.33% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mechanics Savings Bank Trust Department reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 81,951 shares or 0.46% of the stock. California-based Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.75% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 9,382 were accumulated by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation. Benin Management owns 4,960 shares. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd has 1.94% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 150,571 shares. Farmers Company holds 0.16% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 9,960 shares. Davis R M reported 11,660 shares. D L Carlson Grp accumulated 73,020 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fifth Third National Bank reported 332,840 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 0.31% or 73,986 shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Much Could Altria’s Smokeless Products Division Grow Over The Next 5 Years? – Forbes” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Dividend Growth Stocks To Preserve Intergenerational Wealth – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These Billion-Dollar Pot Stocks Are Buyout Candidates – The Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “REITs to watch as New York may win half of Amazon HQ2 – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vornado Completes $167.5 Million Refinancing of 61 Ninth Avenue – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vornado Names Haim Chera Executive Vice President – Head of Retail – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Vornado Realty Trust Still Cheap? – Motley Fool” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.