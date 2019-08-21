Koshinski Asset Management Increases Holding in Altria Group (MO); International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Mcrae Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $496,038 as Market Value Rose

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 3,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 50,401 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11 million, up from 46,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $135.21. About 171,063 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 274,566 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,253 shares to 2,009 shares, valued at $336,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,951 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,448 activity.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,550 shares to 72,255 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,827 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.