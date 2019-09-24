Koshinski Asset Management Holds Holding in D R Horton (DHI); As Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Declined, Angelo Gordon & Company LP Has Trimmed Holding by $27.60 Million

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 74.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 7,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 18,774 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 10,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 3.08M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES

Angelo Gordon & Company Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Angelo Gordon & Company Lp sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.73 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Angelo Gordon & Company Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 3.09 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 21/05/2018 – I talked to George Golumbeski about his departure from Celgene, and his new plans for biotech $CELG; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 16/05/2018 – JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT DATA FROM ONGOING ICONIC TRIAL OF JTX-2011 AT THE 2018 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 22/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene exec departure rattles investors; which biotechs are juicy takeover targets?; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program; 09/04/2018 – FierceBiotech: According to people “briefed on its plans”, and talking to FT journos, Celgene is “hunting for acquisition; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 17/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 61,471 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 401,349 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 44,397 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 184,000 shares. Shine Inv Advisory holds 0.03% or 1,374 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund holds 7,082 shares. 22,001 are owned by Hrt Financial Limited Liability. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 6,487 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 0.01% or 187,801 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp holds 0.05% or 645,652 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Natl Pension Ser has 0.07% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 510,187 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bamco invested in 361,229 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0.05% stake.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $245.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 16,489 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 9,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,235 shares, and cut its stake in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.55 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.