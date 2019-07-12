Koshinski Asset Management Holding In Altria Group (MO) Was Has Raised; Sirios Capital Management LP Upped Bp Plc (BP) Stake

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 27,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,720 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 31,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 3.21M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 06/03/2018 – OIL, GAS TO REMAIN PART OF ENERGY MIX FOR DECADES: BP’S DUDLEY; 24/04/2018 – BP chief in spat over Cambridge funding for fossil fuel investment; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Aker BP ASA; 16/04/2018 – BP DEPUTY CEO LAMAR MCKAY SPEAKS ON NEW ENERGY IN LONDON; 13/03/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 41; 19/04/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS BP AND RELIANCE SANCTION SECOND PHASE OF INTEGRATED KG D6 DEVELOPMENT’; 26/04/2018 – BP Signs Production Agreement With Azerbaijan State Oil Company; 09/04/2018 – BP PLC – BP TO DEVELOP SECOND PHASE OF OMAN’S GIANT KHAZZAN GAS FIELD; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut 3% of Upstream Jobs in Effort to Boost Efficiency; 17/05/2018 – BP IS SAID IN TALKS TO TAKE CONOCO’S U.K. FIELD IN SWAP DEAL

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 3.83M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 0.88% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Com has 25,668 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa accumulated 17,842 shares. Moreover, Annex Advisory Services Llc has 0.13% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Commerce Bank has 484,177 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 470 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Com, a Texas-based fund reported 6,409 shares. Agf Investments America holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 70,630 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Company invested in 0.26% or 19,310 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 2.30 million shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 46,738 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd holds 26,605 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 15,286 shares. 1.45 million are owned by Mackenzie Corp. Acadian Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 43,898 shares.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (TDIV) by 26,230 shares to 35,393 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,543 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 91,579 shares to 62,823 shares, valued at $11.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 293,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,172 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).