Koshinski Asset Management Holding in Altria Group (MO) Has Raised by $535,572 as Stock Price Declined; Sjw Group (SJW) Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Has Cut Position by $495,015 as Share Price Rose

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 8,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% . The institutional investor held 29,356 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 37,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $66.59. About 123,531 shares traded or 0.12% up from the average. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 2.51% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Believes SJW Group Merger Is in Best Interest of Connecticut Water Hldrs; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: Remains Fully Committed to Its Proposed Combination With SJW; 15/03/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service Inc. to Combine in All-Stk Transaction; 07/05/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water File Applications with Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and Maine Public; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from Eversource Energy; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER-REAFFIRMED BOARD DOES NOT BELIEVE EVERSOURCE’S CURRENT $63.50 PER SHARE PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR PROPOSAL TO SJW GROUP MERGER AGREEMENT; 31/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Announces Amendment to Merger Agreement with SJW Group to Allow for Solicitation of Alternative Proposals; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER – BOARD HAS NOT CHANGED ITS RECOMMENDATION IN FAVOR OF MERGER OF EQUALS WITH SJW GROUP; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 21,328 shares to 30,096 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 19,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,627 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia reported 71,533 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.37% or 111,920 shares. Cidel Asset invested in 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Peddock Advsr Llc stated it has 5,108 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 41,043 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.02 million shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 235 shares. Cambridge Trust Com accumulated 6,641 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Blackhill Capital stated it has 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bancorp owns 484,177 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Strategic Ltd Liability invested in 16,704 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Dupont Corporation holds 0.11% or 85,648 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wills Financial Group Incorporated owns 3,633 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold SJW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.81 million shares or 5.34% more from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 10,205 shares. Cim Inv Mangement owns 9,853 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 327,200 shares. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 19,441 shares. 63,543 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru. Bessemer Gru reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Raymond James Financial Svcs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). American Century invested in 137,875 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Company holds 3,357 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 12,416 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 14,703 shares. Crow Point Prtnrs Lc accumulated 30,000 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) by 512,195 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $107.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.59M shares in the quarter, for a total of 52.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV).