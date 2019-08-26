Koshinski Asset Management Has Upped Altria Group (MO) Stake; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Com Ser (MWA) Cut by $1.59 Million as Shares Declined

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc Com Ser (MWA) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 158,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 4.70 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.17 million, down from 4.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc Com Ser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 175,654 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS SEES YR NET SALES RISING 7%-9%; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Be Pressured, Industry Down in April; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 08/05/2018 – Mueller Water Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Mueller Water May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONVERSION MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q EPS 6c

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 6.04 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Services has 0.16% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 81,424 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 11.38M shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il owns 131,889 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Amica Mutual Ins Communications holds 0.73% or 102,082 shares in its portfolio. Hartford invested in 0.38% or 231,144 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 46,738 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 0.01% or 77,394 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital owns 85,648 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0.47% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 590,398 shares. 8,000 were reported by Reaves W H And. Becker Cap Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 4,864 shares. 32,665 are owned by Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 11,424 shares to 10,911 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Ltd Duration Inc Tr (FTF) by 36,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,596 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Big Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Looks At The Good And Bad From Altria’s Q2 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Aurora Cannabis vs. Cronos Group – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Have These Tumbling Cannabis Stocks Hit Bottom Yet? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

More notable recent Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mueller Water Products Announces Completion of Acquisition of Krausz Industries, Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “MWA DEADLINE: Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mueller Water Products, Inc. â€“ MWA – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MUELLER WATER CLASS ACTION: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mueller Water Products, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm â€“ MWA – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mueller Water Products, Inc. â€“ MWA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion Com by 131,939 shares to 748,264 shares, valued at $50.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp Com (NYSE:ATO) by 111,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 790,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold MWA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 6,772 shares. Prudential Financial holds 18,988 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Numerixs Inv Techs Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has invested 0.01% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Whittier Trust owns 15,749 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Iowa-based Principal has invested 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 23,346 shares. 234,052 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 81,088 shares. 135,000 were accumulated by Teton Advsrs Incorporated. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.27% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Captrust Fin Advsrs holds 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) or 1,326 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 279,751 shares. Pinnacle Associate reported 260,840 shares.