Koshinski Asset Management Has Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Position By $1.02 Million; Greenlight Capital Cut Its Voya Finl (VOYA) Holding

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 76.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Koshinski Asset Management Inc analyzed 12,342 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)'s stock rose 22.15%. The Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 3,835 shares with $321,000 value, down from 16,177 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $108.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $90.35. About 5.26M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500.

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) stake by 57.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenlight Capital Inc analyzed 421,000 shares as Voya Finl Inc (VOYA)'s stock rose 3.14%. The Greenlight Capital Inc holds 315,446 shares with $17.44 million value, down from 736,446 last quarter. Voya Finl Inc now has $7.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 1.24M shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity. $49,302 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares were bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.50M for 9.74 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Voya Financial named to Working Mother’s 2019 list of 100 Best Companies – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Voya Financial Releases 2018/2019 Impact Report: A Secure Financial Future for All – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman swaps Prudential for Voya on Conviction List – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Selected as New Service Provider for Seven Government Retirement Plans in Southern California – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Launches Innovative New Target Date Solution for Retirement Plan Participants – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Voya Financial has $6300 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62.33’s average target is 14.24% above currents $54.56 stock price. Voya Financial had 5 analyst reports since July 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.16% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Caxton LP invested in 6,188 shares. British Columbia Corporation has 72,444 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Tillar reported 37,268 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 55,798 shares. Huber Cap Mngmt Llc reported 87,399 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited holds 0.03% or 7,158 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Advisors Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 29,630 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Group Incorporated One Trading LP invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Sei Invests holds 136,639 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Co owns 19,033 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Korea Inv stated it has 276,910 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.27% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 7,378 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 292,699 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.48% or 73,513 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Carlson Capital Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2,974 shares. Hartford Investment Management stated it has 181,325 shares. Private Wealth stated it has 24,707 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.48% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 58,125 shares. 20,365 are owned by Wagner Bowman Management. Prudential Fin Incorporated invested in 0.51% or 3.90M shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Strategy Asset Managers holds 0.09% or 3,674 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.13% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.88M shares. Alberta Inv Corp reported 13,300 shares stake.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -0.19% below currents $90.35 stock price. Starbucks had 24 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Stephens. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 29 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 18.