Koshinski Asset Management Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Position by $2.49 Million; Valuation Rose; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder Alexandria Capital Has Raised Its Holding by $774,300 as Share Price Declined

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 435 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 1,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multi-billion dollar contract: White House; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Consider Buying Some Toys `R’ Us Stores; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud business is now releasing numbers that show something important about its customer base: loyalty; 21/04/2018 – While some Amazon employees receive daily catered lunches and happy hour Fridays, these pups get access to some nifty perks as well. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES IN-CAR DELIVERY SERVICE; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will now deliver packages to Prime members’ cars; 25/04/2018 – NYSE TO REMEDIATE CONFIGURATION OF AMZN, BKNG, GOOG TONIGHT

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 79.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 15,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3,910 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 18,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook reported 185 million daily active users in North America, an increase from last quarter; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 26/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Cook County sues Facebook, Cambridge Analytica after alleged misuse of millions of Illinoisans’ data…; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Sued Over Data Disclosure to Cambridge Analytica; 15/04/2018 – PHILIPPINES’ ROQUE OBJECTS TO FACEBOOK CHOICE OF RAPPLER, VERA; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: #Facebook signs lease at big @WeWork outpost in #MountainView as co-working company; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK GOT 500-999 USER/ACCT U.S. NSL REQUESTS JAN.-JUNE ’17; 19/03/2018 – Global regulators turn up the heat on Facebook; 23/04/2018 – Facebook’s Next Headache: European Regulators — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 1.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 372 are owned by Harvest Capital Mngmt. Mathes Company holds 3.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,181 shares. Guardian Life Ins Communications Of America holds 1,189 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 459,240 shares. Hartwell J M Lp holds 20,025 shares or 6.49% of its portfolio. Eagle Cap Management Llc invested 6.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.03% or 460 shares in its portfolio. Pettee Investors Incorporated has invested 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Orca Inv Management Ltd Com invested in 0.9% or 442 shares. King Wealth invested in 2.77% or 4,969 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 1.09% or 1.44M shares. Discovery Mgmt Limited Liability Ct has invested 2.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arris International Plc by 64,165 shares to 43,284 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,099 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 4,940 shares to 43,377 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

